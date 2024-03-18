Braves News: Orlando Arcia, Spencer Strider, More

The Braves enjoy split-squad action on Sunday against the Orioles and the Red Sox. The major news of the day was a scare moment involving Orlando Arcia getting hit by a pitch, but it seems as if the initial news is positive:

Orlando Arcia was hit in the hand by a pitch. X-rays were negative. Braves will see how he comes in tomorrow. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 17, 2024

The X-rays being negative is certainly a good development. Hopefully any injury concern will prove to be minor and Arcia will be good to go in the near future.

Braves News:

Both Spencer Strider and Reynaldo Lopez had struggles and successes on the mound on Sunday.

Justin Toscano talked with Lopez about how is managing his fastball as he converts back to a starter.

Toscano also talked with Forrest Wall about his successful spring.

Mark Bowman gives his latest Opening Day roster projections, which now include Dylan Lee and Tyler Matzek.

MLB News: