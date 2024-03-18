Braves News: Orlando Arcia, Spencer Strider, More

The Braves enjoy split-squad action on Sunday against the Orioles and the Red Sox. The major news of the day was a scare moment involving Orlando Arcia getting hit by a pitch, but it seems as if the initial news is positive:
Orlando Arcia was hit in the hand by a pitch. X-rays were negative. Braves will see how he comes in tomorrow.— Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 17, 2024
The X-rays being negative is certainly a good development. Hopefully any injury concern will prove to be minor and Arcia will be good to go in the near future.
Braves News:
- Both Spencer Strider and Reynaldo Lopez had struggles and successes on the mound on Sunday.
- Justin Toscano talked with Lopez about how is managing his fastball as he converts back to a starter.
- Toscano also talked with Forrest Wall about his successful spring.
- Mark Bowman gives his latest Opening Day roster projections, which now include Dylan Lee and Tyler Matzek.
MLB News:
- Joey Votto hit a home run in his first Spring Training at bat for the Blue Jays.
- The Astros are now viewed as long shots for Blake Snell.
- TJ Friedl is out for an extended period due to a wrist fracture.
- Former Braves Vaughn Grissom will likely not begin his season until mid-April.
- Josh Lowe of the Rays will begin the season on the Injured List.
