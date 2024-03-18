 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Orlando Arcia, Spencer Strider, More

A busy Sunday on the diamond

By Shawn Coleman
The Braves enjoy split-squad action on Sunday against the Orioles and the Red Sox. The major news of the day was a scare moment involving Orlando Arcia getting hit by a pitch, but it seems as if the initial news is positive:

The X-rays being negative is certainly a good development. Hopefully any injury concern will prove to be minor and Arcia will be good to go in the near future.

Braves News:

  • Both Spencer Strider and Reynaldo Lopez had struggles and successes on the mound on Sunday.
  • Justin Toscano talked with Lopez about how is managing his fastball as he converts back to a starter.
  • Toscano also talked with Forrest Wall about his successful spring.
  • Mark Bowman gives his latest Opening Day roster projections, which now include Dylan Lee and Tyler Matzek.

MLB News:

More From Battery Power

