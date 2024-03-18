Braves option Bryce Elder, Huascar Ynoa to Triple A

The Atlanta Braves announced a pair of roster moves ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Braves optioned right-handers Bryce Elder and Huascar Ynoa to Gwinnett which essentially sets the team’s starting rotation barring some late injury.

Elder had been competing for the final spot in the rotation with free agent addition Reynaldo Lopez. It appeared that Lopez has had the edge for the last couple of weeks in so that the Braves wanted to give him a look at the rotation. It makes much more sense to do that now while he is stretched out because it would be difficult to put him in the bullpen and then try to stretch him out again.

Elder had an up and down spring overall allowing 15 hits and 11 runs in 12 innings across four starts. He began the 2023 season at Gwinnett and was then thrust into the rotation after an injury to Max Fried. Elder made the All-Star team last season while logging a career-high 174 2/3 with a 3.81 ERA and a 4.42 FIP.

Ynoa missed all of the 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was slowed at the start of camp with some lingering soreness, but made his spring debut Saturday with a scoreless inning. He will head to Gwinnett where he will continue to build up.