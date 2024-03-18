It’s that time of year again. It’s pollen season in the South and time for everyone to watch the only important part of the college basketball season. It’s time for everyone to wonder what exactly TRUtv is brag about how well your bracket is doing and complain about how your Final Four team lost the first game. Come play the Battery Power NCAA Tournament Challenge!

I know what you’re saying. “I haven’t watched a game all year. Why would I fill out a bracket?” Well, you’re in good company. None of us have either. It doesn’t stop Ivan from winning every other year. Last year’s tournament was bonkers and this year’s have the potential to be just as crazy. There’s literally no bad bracket until like next Monday. You have the #1 overall seed losing in the second round? Hey, this thing is way nuttier the MLB postseason so that’s probably not that impossible. You have my UAB Blazers going to the Final Four? It could happen. Maybe? No. Go for it anyway.

Come on, what else are you gonna do? You gonna sit around and wait for Brian Snitker to pick the last bench spot aka the dude that holds the plastic sword/ oversized hat/ whatever the celebration trinket is this year? You’re watching Snitker do anything? You reading a book or exercising? Well, that last one is probably ok. But please spend 5-10 minutes here over at ESPN and set up a bracket anyway. Otherwise, you will miss out on the banter and the internet kudos for winning the thing.