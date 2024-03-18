X-Rays, MRI negative on Orlando Arcia’s wrist (UPDATED)

We are less than two weeks away from Opening Day and the Atlanta Braves have done a good job of staying away from injuries. However, they got a scare on Sunday when Orlando Arcia was hit in the wrist by a pitch in the sixth inning by Boston right-hander Chase Shugart. Arcia left the game to undergo X-rays on his wrist.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reports that Arcia was feeling better Monday and that X-rays came back negative. Arcia will still undergo an MRI just to make sure there is no fracture.

Arcia (left hand) feels better today. He'll continue to get treatment. X-rays were negative, but they'll make sure a MRI image also shows no fracture. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 18, 2024

Arcia faced a similar situation last April when he was hit by a pitch in the wrist in a game against the Reds. X-rays initially came back negative but an MRI exam revealed a micro fracture. He would head to the injured list, but was able to return on May 7 without a rehab assignment.

While hopefully this is no more than a precaution this time around, the Braves have very little depth behind Arcia if he were to suffer an injury that required him to miss significant time. The team dealt Vaughn Grissom to the Boston Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade this offseason and also moved Braden Shewmake to the White Sox in the deal that brought back Aaron Bummer.

Luis Guillorme and David Fletcher are both in camp and competing for one of the final bench spots. Guillorme looks like nothing more than a stopgap at shortstop. Fletcher has seen plenty of time at shortstop in his career, but has an 86 wRC+ for his career as a hitter.

UPDATE: The MRI exam on Orlando Arcia’s wrist showed no fracture. He is day-to-day.