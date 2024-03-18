Braves vs. Rays Spring Training game thread

Max Fried will make his third appearance of the spring Monday when the Atlanta Braves make the trip to Port Charlotte to take on the Tampa Bay Rays. Right-hander Chris Devenski will start for Tampa.

Fried last pitched in a Grapefruit League game on March 8 where he allowed five hits and four runs over three innings against the Pirates. Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in the leadoff spot for Monday’s game will play right field. Luis Guillorme will hit second and play second base. David Fletcher is also in the lineup at shortstop and hitting fifth.

Starting the week off in Port Charlotte #BravesST pic.twitter.com/lDfEjcRGAV — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 18, 2024

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 18, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte Sports Park, Port Charlotte, Florida

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan