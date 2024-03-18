Braves cut Spring Training roster down to the bone, essentially finalize Opening Day squad

The Braves have seven Spring Training games left. That’s a lot more than the number of current players in official Spring camp that remain to be cut from this roster, after the latest round of moves:

The #Braves today reassigned C Drake Baldwin, C Chadwick Tromp, INF David Fletcher, INF Andrew Velazquez, INF Luke Williams and OF Eli White to minor league camp. Atlanta now has 28 players in camp. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 18, 2024

David Fletcher, Luke Williams, and Eli White all had some semblance of a shot of making the Opening Day roster. It looks like Fletcher has been supplanted by Luis Guillorme at this point, who, pending some outside-the-organization acquisition or injury, will probably be the backup infielder on Opening Day. The writing on the wall for Eli White may have been the Adam Duvall signing, but now he’ll head back to minor league camp and then presumably Triple-A Gwinnett. Luke Williams seemed like he had a decent shot of making the roster just because he exists and there wouldn’t be much concern in cutting him to make room for pretty much anyone else, but the Braves aren’t going in that direction.

So, that leaves Forrest Wall and the aforementioned Guillorme as bench options surviving this round of cuts. It should be noted that by 28 players in camp, the Braves are apparently including Angel Perdomo and Penn Murfee, which means the roster is essentially final — again, pending something happening that involves players outside the organization, or injuries.

Duvall and Wall will back up the outfield, Guillorme will back up the infield, Reynaldo Lopez takes the fifth starter job, and the bullpen will feature Dylan Lee, Tyler Matzek, and Jackson Stephens, along with the more obvious suspects.

I’m guessing something probably happens that shakes up this group of 26, but who knows what at this point. Stay tuned.