This Day in Braves History: Atlanta sends Ronald Acuna jr. to Triple-A to begin the 2018 season

Braves Franchise History

2018 - The Braves send top prospect Ronald Acuña jr. to the minors even though he is hitting .432 with four home runs during the spring. Acuña will make his major league debut on April 25 in Cincinnati.

MLB History

1940 - The Triple A Kansas City Blues defeat the Washington Senators 22-5 while collecting 23 hits and totaling 46 total bases.

1951 - Tigers player representative Fred Hutchinson suggests that players should have a say in choosing a new baseball commissioner.

1960 - Catcher Sammy White retires rather than report to Cleveland after he was traded by the Red Sox. White sat out the 1960 season but returned with the Milwaukee Braves in 1961 and the Philadelphia Phillies in 1962.

1961 - The Red Sox announce that rookie Carl Yastrzemski will break camp as the team’s starting left fielder.

1977 - The Oakland Athletics sell pitcher Paul Lindblad to the Texas Rangers for $400,000. Commissioner Bowie Kuhn elects not to void the deal after blocking similar moves involving Joe Rudi, Rollie Fingers and Vida Blue.

1989 - The New York Yankees acquire Mel Hall from Cleveland in exchange for catcher Joel Skinner. Hall replaces Dave Winfield in the lineup who will miss the entire season after undergoing back surgery.

1998 - Rupert Murcoch purchases the Los Angeles Dodgers from Peter O’Malley for a reported $311 million.

2001 - The San Diego Padres sign Rickey Henderson.

2005 - Lance Berkman agrees to a six-year, $85 million contract with the Houston Astros.

