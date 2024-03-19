Braves News: Opening Day roster, Orlando Arcia, more

The Braves made multiple roster cuts on Monday to trim their current roster down to what appears to be a good idea for their Opening Day roster. These cuts included names such as Bryce Elder and Luke Williams being sent down to the minor league camps. Meanwhile, names such as Jackson Stephens and Forrest Wall appear to be on their way to Atlanta for Opening Day. While nothing is for sure as of yet, we now have a pretty good idea of how the Braves will look to start the season.

Braves News:

MLB News