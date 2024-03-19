Braves News: Opening Day roster, Orlando Arcia, more

The Braves made multiple roster cuts on Monday to trim their current roster down to what appears to be a good idea for their Opening Day roster. These cuts included names such as Bryce Elder and Luke Williams being sent down to the minor league camps. Meanwhile, names such as Jackson Stephens and Forrest Wall appear to be on their way to Atlanta for Opening Day. While nothing is for sure as of yet, we now have a pretty good idea of how the Braves will look to start the season.
Braves News:
- Atlanta received good news on Orlando Arcia, as he should be day to day after being hit on the wrist over the weekend.
- Max Fried delivered another solid outing for the Braves on Monday.
- Here is an update on how Braves prospects looked over the last week of play.
- The Washington Nationals are the latest team in the 2024 MLB Team Preview Series.
- Here is how to join the Battery Power NCAA Tournament Challenge.
- Justin Toscano discusses Forrest Wall potentially being included on the Opening Day roster.
- Mark Bowman looks at the decision to make Reynaldo Lopez the fifth starter for the Braves.
- Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman return with the latest episode of the Battery Power podcast to discuss the roster moves.
MLB News
- Blake Snell signed with the San Francisco Giants for two years and $62M, with an opt-out after the first year.
- The MLBPA is looking to making a move in leadership, with support for Henry Marino to replace Bruce Meyer.
- Top prospect Jackson Chourio will make the Brewers Opening Day roster.
- Jhoan Duran of the Twins will start the season on the injured list.
- Gavin Stone will be the Dodgers fifth starter.
