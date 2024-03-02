This Day in Braves History: March 2

Braves Franchise History

1901 - Jimmy Collins leaves the Boston Beaneaters to manage the Boston Americans of the American League. The Beaneaters also lose Hugh Duffy, who becomes manager of Milwaukee’s new AL team and catcher Billy Sullivan who signs with the White Sox.

2018 - Max Fried strikes out NFL quarterback Russell Wilson who is in spring training camp with the Yankees.

MLB History

1927 - The Yankees announce that Babe Ruth has agreed to a three-year deal worth $70,000 per season making him the highest paid player in league history.

1941 - The Brooklyn Dodgers complete a three-game sweep of the New York Giants in Havana, Cuba.

1949 - Joe DiMaggio leaves spring training camp to have his right heel examined at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He is told that surgery isn’t needed for the injury and he returns to Florida, but will continue to be bothered by the issue.

1992 - The Cubs and Ryne Sandberg agree to a four-year contract that will pay him $7.1 million per season making him the highest paid player in baseball.

1999 - Orlando Cepeda, Smokey Joe Williams, manager Frank Selee and umpire Nestor Chylak are elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee.

2006 - Bret Boone announces his retirement.

2012 - Major League Baseball announces that the postseason will be expanded from 8 to 10 teams with an extra wild card team in each league.

2019 - The Phillies officially introduce Bryce harper who just agreed to a 13-year, $330 million deal.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.