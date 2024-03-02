 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. scratched, Charlie Morton’s debut, and more

Atlanta Braves news and notes from Friday

By Kaitlyn Monnin
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves had a quiet day performance wise as they dropped a game 3-1 to the Baltimore Orioles. The big storyline of the day was Ronald Acuña Jr.’s apparent knee injury. The star outfielder was scratched from Friday’s lineup after experiencing soreness in his right knee.

The move came out of an abundance of caution, and per Braves skipper Brian Snitker, Acuña is expected to be just fine.

The 26-year-old has experienced major right knee injury in the past, with a torn ACL that sidelined him for the second half of 2021. However, this injury appears to be far less severe.

