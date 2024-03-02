Braves News: Ronald Acuña Jr. scratched, Charlie Morton’s debut, and more

The Atlanta Braves had a quiet day performance wise as they dropped a game 3-1 to the Baltimore Orioles. The big storyline of the day was Ronald Acuña Jr.’s apparent knee injury. The star outfielder was scratched from Friday’s lineup after experiencing soreness in his right knee.

The move came out of an abundance of caution, and per Braves skipper Brian Snitker, Acuña is expected to be just fine.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is getting his knee looked at by a doctor, "just to make sure," Brian Snitker said. It's not an MRI, Snitker said.



"I don't think it'll be anything," Snitker said. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 1, 2024

The 26-year-old has experienced major right knee injury in the past, with a torn ACL that sidelined him for the second half of 2021. However, this injury appears to be far less severe.

More Braves News:

After throwing a live batting practice session on Wednesday, Charlie Morton is gearing up for his spring debut.

In case you forgot the travesty that was the 2014 Braves…

Episode 72 of the Podcast to be Named Later discusses Chris Sales’ debut, Tyler Matzek, and more.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the Minnesota Twins.

The San Francisco Giants and infielder Matt Chapman agreed to a three year deal worth $54M. Chapman can opt out after the first and second year of his contract.

After being diagnosed with an aneurysm in his upper arm earlier this week, Giants right-hander Tristan Beck will undergo surgery. There is no timetable for his return.