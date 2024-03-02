 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ronald Acuña Jr. undergoes MRI for knee soreness, expected to be ready for Opening Day

Ronald Acuña Jr. will have his knee further evaluated, but is still expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Atlanta Braves v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. underwent an MRI exam on his sore right knee Friday and the image revealed irritation around his meniscus according to a report by MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. Acuña played in Thursday’s game but was a late scratch Friday. Acuña will be further evaluated by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Brian Snitker downplayed Acuña’s situation as just general soreness Friday, but the team is right to take every precaution. Acuña tore the ACL in his right knee in 2021 and then struggled with lingering soreness throughout the 2022 season. He returned to full health in 2023 and put together a career-best season on his way to his first MVP Award.

The original thought Friday was that Acuña might return to the lineup as soon as Sunday, but now he will likely miss more time. We will provide updates as they become available.

