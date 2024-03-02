Ronald Acuña Jr. undergoes MRI for knee soreness, expected to be ready for Opening Day

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. underwent an MRI exam on his sore right knee Friday and the image revealed irritation around his meniscus according to a report by MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. Acuña played in Thursday’s game but was a late scratch Friday. Acuña will be further evaluated by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Ronald Acuña had a MRI yesterday. The image showed irritation around his meniscus. He will be further evaluated by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday. The expectation is he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 2, 2024

Brian Snitker downplayed Acuña’s situation as just general soreness Friday, but the team is right to take every precaution. Acuña tore the ACL in his right knee in 2021 and then struggled with lingering soreness throughout the 2022 season. He returned to full health in 2023 and put together a career-best season on his way to his first MVP Award.

The original thought Friday was that Acuña might return to the lineup as soon as Sunday, but now he will likely miss more time. We will provide updates as they become available.