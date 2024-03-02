Braves vs Blue Jays Spring Training game thread

Reynaldo Lopez gets the start today, as the reporting seems to indicate that the fifth starter job is his to lose to start the season as long as he looks solid. Reynaldo allowed 1 run over 2.0 innings with 0 Ks in his first spring outing, so a few Ks in a solid outing would be good to see. Hurston Waldrep is set to make his spring debut following Lopez, which is exciting, as the right-hander has garnered some significant prospect buzz since being drafted in the first round of last year’s draft.

Ronald Acuna is out of the lineup as he is dealing with a minor knee issue that is not expected to keep him out of Opening Day. Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, and Travis d’Arnaud are the only regulars in the lineup, while Jordan Luplow in left field, Eli White in right field, JP Martinez in center field, and Luke Williams at first base join the lineup as fringe roster options.

Meanwhile the Blue Jays are running out more or less their projected regular season lineup.

Today is one of the few spring training games broadcast by Bally this year, so you can find it on TV as well as streaming online.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, March 2, 1:07 p.m. ET

Location: TD Ballpark, Dunedin, FL

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.com / Braves.com / MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan