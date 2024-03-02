Reynaldo Lopez and Hurston Waldrep effective in 6-2 Braves’ win

Jordan Luplow helped make his case for a roster spot with a homer, while Reynaldo Lopez and Hurston Waldrep pitched well in a Saturday Braves victory.

The Braves’ top of the order got things started fast on the day, as Ozzie Albies and Travis d’Arnaud each singled before Jordan Luplow blasted a 3-run homer to give the Braves an early lead. Reynaldo Lopez issued a leadoff walk in an 8 pitch duel with George Springer but induced a double-play from Vladdy and struck out Turner to end the inning. Lopez sat at 95 MPH with his fastball in the first inning.

After a quick top of the inning, Reynaldo Lopez ticked his fastball up to 96-97 MPH in the second, but left a couple over the middle for singles. He did escape the inning on a gift of a double-play from Bo Bichette’s bad baserunning.

Travis d’Arnaud hit a line drive well, but right at an outfielder, following two groundouts from Albies in Arcia in the third. Lopez continued to sit 96-97 with his fastball in the third and struck out two batters. Lopez looked pretty good on the day, allowing a couple of hits, but pitching 3.0 innings of scoreless ball with a solid 3 Ks and 1 walk.

Ken Giles got the fourth inning and worked a scoreless inning with a strikeout, a walk, and a double-play against Toronto’s best bats.

Hurston Waldrep made his much-anticipated spring debut in the fifth inning and touched 99 on his first pitch before striking out Danny Jansen on an 87 MPH slider. Waldrep struggled to throw strikes in the inning and walked Kiner-Falefa, but managed a scoreless inning and didn’t allow any quality contact. Ozzie and Orlando struck out before Travis flew out in the top sixth. Waldrep allowed another walk to lead off the fifth, on 8 pitches and absolutely took Garrett Spain’s lunch money in a three swinging strike strikeout, after which prospect catcher Drake Baldwin threw out the runner at second. a Guerrero groundout ended the inning. Waldrep essentially looked as-expected in his spring debut, sitting mid-90s with his fastball with nasty secondaries and still some command issues, even as he managed to be effective.

Jackson Stephens got the seventh and issued a leadoff walk to Justin Turner, struck out two, and allowed an RBI double before being pulled from the game for Jake McSteen, who finished the inning off with a groundout. Nacho Alvarez drew a walk (as he often does) to load the bases for Drake Baldwin, who snuck a grounder down the third baseline for three RBIs. Tommy Doyle pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth for Atlanta. Kevin Kilpatrick’s single was the only Atlanta baserunner in the ninth. Ben Bowden took the ball in the bottom ninth and allowed three baserunners and one run before finishing off the game.

Join us again tomorrow as the Braves face Philadelphia at 1:05 PM ET.