Braves News: Spencer Strider to start Opening Day, left-handed pitching depth, and more

With Opening Day just around the corner, the Atlanta Braves are shaping up the roster and preparing to begin the season with a series against the NL East rivals. The club announced Tuesday that right-hander Spencer Strider will start Opening Day on March 28 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Strider had a 2023 to remember, logging a 20-5 record and owning a 3.86 ERA. Not only did he lead the league in wins, but he also led the league in strikeouts with 281.

The 28th will mark Strider’s first career Opening Day start. He will face off with Phillies ace Zack Wheeler.

