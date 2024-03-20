Blue Jays vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves return to action Wednesday where they will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Grapefruit League action. The Braves will go with a bullpen game Wednesday with closer Raisel Iglesias getting the start. The Blue Jays will go with right-hander Bowden Francis.

The Braves will roll out what will likely be their Opening Day lineup in Wednesday’s game. Michael Harris is slotted into the sixth spot in the order and Jarred Kelenic is hitting ninth. Orlando Arcia is also in the lineup for the first time since getting hit in the hand by a pitch over the weekend.

Several of the Blue Jays’ regulars made the trip over from Dunedin including Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Daulton Varsho.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, March 20, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan