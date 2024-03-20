Blue Jays vs. Braves Spring Training game thread

The Atlanta Braves return to action Wednesday where they will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Grapefruit League action. The Braves will go with a bullpen game Wednesday with closer Raisel Iglesias getting the start. The Blue Jays will go with right-hander Bowden Francis.
The Braves will roll out what will likely be their Opening Day lineup in Wednesday’s game. Michael Harris is slotted into the sixth spot in the order and Jarred Kelenic is hitting ninth. Orlando Arcia is also in the lineup for the first time since getting hit in the hand by a pitch over the weekend.
Iggy gets the start!#BravesST pic.twitter.com/BffXrLqUxR— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 20, 2024
Several of the Blue Jays’ regulars made the trip over from Dunedin including Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Daulton Varsho.
Bowden Francis has a 1.93 ERA in #SpringTraining!— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 20, 2024
@Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/gZT2f8YoSO
Game Info
Game Date/Time: Wednesday, March 20, 1:05 p.m. ET
Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, Florida
TV: Bally Sports South
Streaming: MLB.tv
Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan
