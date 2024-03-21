 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs. Yankees Spring Training Game Thread

Another tune-up for Charlie Morton

By Ivan the Great
MLB: MAR 13 Spring Training - Braves at Orioles Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Braves continue their Grapefruit League slog towards Opening Day, this time by playing host to the Yankees. They’ll deploy what could be the Opening Day lineup, I guess:

I’m not really sure how I feel about breaking up the handedness alternation just to bat Jarred Kelenic ninth; seems weird. I know how I feel about Ozzie Albies hitting second — woof. And yes, I know that Nestor Cortes, the opposing starter, is a lefty, but Ozzie Albies hit second against a right-handed starter in 65 different games last year, so you know how ti is.

The Yankees, meanwhile, have a very standard “Spring Training game on the road” lineup, with only a few regulars.

For those of you wondering when all of this will end, well, the Braves have five more Spring Training games after this one, three of which are against the Twins. They’ll kick off the season a week from today in Philadelphia.

