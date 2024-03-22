Braves News: Charlie Morton tosses five frames, Chris Sale’s playoff history, and more

The Atlanta Braves are less than a week away from the 2024 season opener in Philadelphia. With just five Spring Training games to go, several of the regulars are getting more playing time, including Charlie Morton, who threw five innings in the Braves’ 5-2 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday.

The right-hander allowed four hits, walked three, and struck out three. He was tagged with two earned runs. Morton continued to struggle pitching to those hitting from the left hand side.

Dylan Lee also appeared in the game and threw a perfect inning.

The Braves’ offense was full of frequenters, including Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and more.

Up next, the Braves are scheduled for yet another tune-up game with the Minnesota Twins this afternoon.

More Braves News:

Let’s take a look at Chris Sale’s past postseason success and determine if he can push the Braves further in October.

From AJ Smith-Shawver to Luke Waddell, here are our top 30 prospect assignment projections.

MLB News:

Our team-by-team season preview series continues with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The New York Mets have reportedly signed JD Martinez to a one-year, $12M deal. The 36-year-old was easily the best offensive player left on the market.

Houston Astros RHP Oliver Ortega underwent elbow surgery and is expected to miss three to four months.

The MLB Players Association has had quite the dramatic week with some leadership changes.

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga is expected to begin throwing within the next week. He was sidelined for a month with a strain in his right shoulder.

Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Dauri Moreta underwent UCL surgery and will miss the 2024 season.

The Colorado Rockies announced their swap with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rockies will receive INF/OF Greg Jones in exchange for minor leaguer Joe Rock.