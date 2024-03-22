Braves, Twins rained out Friday

Friday’s Grapefruit League game between the Atlanta Braves and the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers has been canceled due to rain. They will return to action Saturday where they will host the Rays at CoolToday Park.

It’s raining today, and the Braves’ game in Fort Myers versus the Twins has been canceled. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 22, 2024

Spencer Strider was originally scheduled to pitch Friday, but with the threat of rain, Atlanta pushed him back to Saturday. He is expected to throw three innings in his final tune up before making his first career Opening Day start in Philadelphia next Thursday.

Adam Duvall was also scheduled to make his Spring Training debut with the Braves Friday. That will also be pushed back to Saturday. Duvall signed a one-year deal with the Braves last week and is expected to platoon with Jarred Kelenic in left field. Duvall has spent the past few days ramping up in minor league games in advance of making his debut.

Counting Saturday, the Braves have just four games remaining on the Grapefruit League schedule. They will begin the season with a six-game road trip in Philadelphia and Chicago before returning home to face the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 5.