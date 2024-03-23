Braves News: Charlie Culberson released, 2024 season preview, and more

The Atlanta Braves have made another move as Opening Day quickly approaches. Fan favorite utilityman Charlie Culberson was released by the club on Friday.
The #Braves have released Charlie Culberson. The soon-to-be 35 y/o former utilityman came to Spring Training attempting to become a pitcher full-time.— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) March 22, 2024
The 34-year-old agreed to a minor league deal in January and served as a reliever in three Spring Training games. Though he is loved by Braves fans, it was virtually impossible for Culberson to make the major league roster as a pitcher.
Culberson now enters free agency and will hopefully be picked up by another club.
MLB News:
The Chicago White Sox have released a couple of players in Mike Moustakas and former Brave Kevin Pillar.
St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Sonny Gray will open the season on the injured list after suffering a hamstring strain. Cards outfielder Lars Nootbaar will also begin the season on the injured list after a rib injury.
MLB has officially opened an investigation of Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara following a betting scandal.
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will begin the season on the injured list after a left lat strain. There is not yet a timetable for his return.
Miami Marlins right-hander Eury Perez was diagnosed with elbow inflammation and will begin the season on the 15-day injured list.
Oakland Athletics right-hander Trevor Gott will undergo Tommy John surgery next week and miss the entire 2024 season and a portion of 2025.
The Texas Rangers have officially announced their one-year, $4.5M deal with starter Michael Lorenzen.
