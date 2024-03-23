Daily Hammer Podcast: Home Stretch of Spring and Kelenic Success Stories

The Braves have just four games remaining during Spring Training. And of course, that means that Opening Day is less than a week away.

As the home stretch of Spring Training has arrived, many of the same story lines have remained significant. For one, Atlanta’s pitching has performed as expected while also enjoying good health. In both the rotation and the bullpen, the Braves staff has looked very good for much of March.

Furthermore, Jarred Kelenic is finally starting to have some success at the plate. Along with Kelenic, Orlando Arcia, Sean Murphy, and Michael Harris II have all performed well this Spring, a good sign the bottom of the Braves order will be productive once again. That is a big boost to the lineup and could lead to a hot start for the Braves.

