Strider strikes out six, offense struggles as Braves fall to Rays

With only four more spring training games left before the regular season begins, Spencer Strider took the mound for the Atlanta Braves against the Tampa Bay Rays featuring a sparkling 0.00 ERA and being on top of the strikeout leaderboard.

Adam Duvall also made his debut in spring training for his third stint with the Braves playing left field. Although the Braves were facing a righty starting pitcher (Aaron Civale) and Duvall will most likely be spending most of his time against lefties, Brian Snitker and crew probably wanted him to get some swings in before the regular season started.

Spencer Strider once again was looking sharp when he took the mound in the first inning going three-up-three-down while striking out Jose Siri along the way. He then struggled a bit (by his standards) at the start of the second innings with a leadoff walk to Xavier Isaac and gave up a single to Francisco Mejía after striking out Jake Mangum. The runners on first and second jam ended when Strider was able to strike out Mason Auer.

Strider was sharp once again in the third inning when he struck out two in another three-up-three-down inning. Strider came out for the fourth inning and was able to get two outs pretty easily, but then the Rays were able to get a rally going. Former Brave Alex Jackson jump started the offense with a single and then he was followed with a single from Mangum and then a double from Mejía scoring two runs. The inning then ended with yet another strikeout from Strider.

Strider’s scoreless streak ended after a whopping 22.1 innings. After what looks like his last appearance of the spring, Strider looked impressive with 22.2 innings pitched, 0.79 ERA, thirty-five strikeouts to only eight walks, fifteen hits, and zero HRs.

Raisel Iglesias relieved Strider in the fifth and yet again kept up his strikeout rate by striking out the side. However, he did give up a double and a single which resulted in a run scoring. A.J. Minter was able to keep his spring going without the blemish of an earned run, keeping his ERA at 0.00 after giving up a single to Alex Jackson and then forcing two ground balls which ultimately led to a double play to end the inning.

In his seventh appearance of the spring, Tyler Matzek was not able to have the same fortune as Minter, with his perfect spring in terms of allowing runs coming to an end in the seventh inning. Mason Auer hit a single off of Matzek, then stole second and made it to third on a throwing error by Travis d’Arnaud. Auer then scored on a force out. After a walk to Shane Sasaki, who then stole second base, Curtis Mead was able to knock in another run. Matzek then was able to get the final out via strikeout.

Dylan Lee and Jackson Stephens finished up the game for the Braves preventing any more damage on the board. Each had a strikeout in their frame.

On the offensive side of the ball, it looked as though the Braves may be coming out of the gate hot. Ozzie Albies was able to take Aaron Civale deep for a one-run Home Run in his first appearance.

Not much more could get going for the Braves offense. After a slew of defensive swaps in the seventh inning, Cal Conley (who replaced Arcia at SS) was able to take Justin Sterner deep for a solo shot.

Other than that, the Braves’ offense did not have much going for them. After all was said and done they only had five hits. They also had ten strikeouts with eight of them coming from the starters. Ozuna was one strikeout away from the notorious golden sombrero with three. Duvall was zero for two with a strikeout in his debut, and Olson was zero for three with two strikeouts.

Forrest Wall did continue his hot spring with yet another hit in his one at bat.

To be fair, spring training games are just that; training. There is no reason for concern on the lack of offense at this moment in time.

When the dust settled, the Rays were victorious over the home team 5-2.

A fun side note is that former Atlanta Braves catcher Alex Jackson was two for three in this game. Unfortunately for him, that only raised his average to .194 and his OPS to .461 after thirty-one at bats this spring. Fangraphs still projects Alex Jackson to make the Opening Day roster as the backup catcher for the Rays.

Now that the Braves’ roster is pretty much set barring any injuries or other factors, it will be fun to see players like Adam Duvall getting more at bats to get ready to be part of what looks to be yet another historically good Braves offense.