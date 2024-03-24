Ask Battery Power: Braves mailbag questions request

The wait is over! The Atlanta Braves will officially kick off the 2024 regular season Thursday when they make the trip to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies. The Braves spent the offseason adding reinforcements to a roster that won 104 games in 2023. They are seeking a seventh straight NL East title, but are focused this time on getting over the hump in the postseason. With that as the backdrop, it is time for our final offseason mailbag.

All questions received by Tuesday, March 26 will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or email them to us at batterypowersbn [at] gmail [dot] com.