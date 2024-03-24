Braves News: Kelenic expectations, Strider closes out his spring, more

Spencer Strider just missed out on a scoreless spring and Sam took a deep dive into Jarred Kelenic’s upcoming season. Strider was brilliant all spring and was so efficient in his planned 3 innings of work that he came back out for one more inning and sacrificed a meaningless but fun achievement of a scoreless spring. Although it is only spring, Spencer seems primed to dominate major league hitters for another season, as he has bolstered his already elite arsenal this spring with a curveball. This might be the year that he gets his first CY Young if he can stay healthy and avoid some of the bad luck that hurt his ERA last year. The next time we see him pitch will be Opening Day! Rejoice!

Braves News

Sam looking into Jarred Kelenic’s past, what the Braves saw in him, and what we can expect from him this year.

Spencer Strider gave up his scoreless spring by coming back out for an extra inning Saturday as the Braves lost to the Rays.

MLB News

Ippei Mizuhara’s public biography reportedly has some discrepancies.

Braves’ legend Julio Teheran opted out of his deal with Baltimore and is a free agent.

The Rockies outrighted former Brave Sam Hilliard.

Taijuan Walker is getting an MRI on his shoulder.

The Phillies and Rays made a minor trade.

Jesse Chavez was released by the White Sox.

Top prospect Max Meyer will be on Miami’s Opening Day roster.