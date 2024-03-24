 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves vs Red Sox Spring Training Game Thread

Fried gets his last spring appearance before the regular season gets started in a few days.

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Fried gets his last spring appearance before the regular season gets started in a few days. Meanwhile, we see what could be the exact Opening Day lineup, with all of the regulars in it. Ozuna bats fifth, Harris sixth, as you can’t bury a bat that good at ninth, Murphy seventh, Arcia eighth, and Kelenic at ninth.

Boston is also starting most of their regulars today behind Kutter Crawford, who is a decent major league starting pitcher. Devers and Story in particular are the bats for Fried to watch out for batting third and fourth. The Red Sox’ lineup and pitcher should be a nice test for Atlanta as the regular season is only a few days away.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, March 24, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: JetBlue Park, Ft. Meyers, Florida

TV: NESN (Boston)

Streaming: MLB.tv, ESPN+

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan

