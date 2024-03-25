Braves Spring Training Prospect Update

As we enter the week of Opening Day, lets take one last look to see how the Atlanta Braves prospects did last week in Spring Training ball.

Carlos Arroyo

Arroyo got his first spring training AB of his career on Sunday but he flew out to right.

Ignacio Alvarez

Nacho appeared in just one game last week and did not have a plate appearance.

Drake Baldwin

Baldwin continued his strong spring training going 1 for 1 on the week with his lone appearance coming last Monday.

Cade Bunnell

Bunnell went 0-1 on the week.

Cal Conley

Conley registered his first home run of the spring on the 23rd. Outside of that, his only other at bat came on March 21st where he struck out.

Justin Dean

Dean only appeared in two games this week, compared to last week’s four. The 27 year old went 1-2 with a double and a run scored.

Dylan Dodd

Dodd appeared in his first spring training game since February 29th on Sunday. He spun four innings of one run ball where he struck out five and picked up the save.

E.J. Exposito

Exposito played in two games going 1 for 3 whilst scoring two runs and striking out once.

Jorge Jan

Jan made his lone appearance of the week against the Yankees on Thursday where he pitched a scoreless frame striking out one enroute to a save.

Kade Kern

After a strong week, Kern saw action in just two games last week. He struck out in both appearances against the Red Sox and Yankees.

Kevin Kilpatrick Jr.

Kilpatrick Jr. appeared in two games last week going a combined 0 for 3 with a strikeout. Although, the 2022 draftee was able to register his first stolen base of the spring.

Keshawn Ogans

Ogans had four at bats over three games last week going 0-4 with 3 strikeouts and a run scored.

Landon Stephens

Stepehs hitless spring continued appearing in two games going 0 for 1 in each whilst recording a strikeout against the Blue Jays.

Ambioris Tavarez

Tavarez’s lone appearance on the week game as a pinch runner against the Yankees.

Tyler Tolve

The Kennesaw State alum struck out in his only at bat of the week.

Forest Wall

Wall had six at bats over the course of the week with the 28 year old picking up one hit and one striking out.

Luke Waddell

The 2021 draftee only appeared in two games last week where he went 0-1 in each game, but he was able to pick up an RBI on the 21st.

Adam Zebrowski

To close it off, Zebrowski played in just one game last week, striking out in his lone plate appearance.