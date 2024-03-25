Braves News: Sean Murphy shines, Max Fried focused on season, more

Sean Murphy connected with two more home runs on Sunday, as he continued his splendid production this Spring. It is awesome to see Murphy performing close to the first half version of himself than the second half version from last year. If Murphy were to get back to his All-Star from, it will once again make the Braves lineup even more dangerous to begin the season.

Braves News

Though Murphy was amazing, Max Fried struggled in a 5-5 tie with the Red Sox.

Though his free agency will occur after this season, Fried is focused on 2024 itself.

Alex Anthopoulos once again details the Jarred Kelenic trade as Kelenic finally starts to find some success at the plate.

Get your questions to the Battery Power Mailbag as the season approaches.

MLB News