Braves News: Sean Murphy shines, Max Fried focused on season, more

Sean Murphy connected with two more home runs on Sunday, as he continued his splendid production this Spring. It is awesome to see Murphy performing close to the first half version of himself than the second half version from last year. If Murphy were to get back to his All-Star from, it will once again make the Braves lineup even more dangerous to begin the season.
Braves News
- Though Murphy was amazing, Max Fried struggled in a 5-5 tie with the Red Sox.
- Though his free agency will occur after this season, Fried is focused on 2024 itself.
- Alex Anthopoulos once again details the Jarred Kelenic trade as Kelenic finally starts to find some success at the plate.
- Get your questions to the Battery Power Mailbag as the season approaches.
MLB News
- MLB players give their opinions on a variety of topics around baseball for the 2024 season.
- Jordan Montgomery reportedly has multiple multi-year offers from different teams in place.
- Following a crazy few days of off the field news, Shohei Ohtani will reportedly address the media on Monday.
- The Rocks and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar agreed a long-term extension on Sunday.
- Taijuan Walker will start the season on the injured list.
- After releasing players such as Jesse Chavez and Kevin Pillar, the White Sox resigned Pillar to a major league deal.
