Braves sign Jesse Chavez to minor league deal

The Atlanta Braves announced Monday that they have signed veteran reliever Jesse Chavez to a minor league deal and have added him to their spring roster. Chavez opted out of his contract with the White Sox over the weekend.

Chavez signed a minor league deal with the White Sox in February. He appeared in seven games in the Cactus League where he allowed 12 hits and nine runs in just seven innings of work.

Chavez, who will turn 41 in August, has pitched well for the Braves over parts of the last three seasons. He posted a 2.14 ERA in 33 2/3 innings during Atlanta’s run to a World Series run in 2021. He put up a 2.72 ERA and a 2.89 FIP in 46 games in 2022. Chavez got off to a great start in 2023 before he was struck in the leg by a line drive off the bat of Miguel Cabrera which put him on the injured list for two months. He returned in late September but was left off the postseason roster.

There had been rumblings that Chavez was about to sign with the Twins after leaving the White Sox, but instead returns to Atlanta. The Braves added him to their spring roster, but it looks like it will be a long shot for him to make the Opening Day roster.