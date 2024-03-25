Braves vs Twins Spring Training Game Thread

The Atlanta Braves are facing off against the Twins today in their second to last tune-up before their regular season begins. Chris Sale is slated to make his fifth start of the spring in a rubber match against Bailey Ober who is also making his fifth start.

Chris Sale has had a 3.86 ERA this spring but has been unlucky in the left on base percentage and BABIP departments thus far. Only 66.7 percent of runners have been stranded (the average is typically around 70.0-72.0 percent) and his BABIP against him has been well above the typical average at .370. His FIP of 2.13 also shows that he has been a bit unlucky too.

His strikeout rate has been excellent per usual at 13.11 per nine innings. In fact, his career average is 11.06. Of course, his sample size has been small for all these numbers, but the signs have been encouraging.

This start will surely be his last appearance before the regular season begins.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup today in North Port as Ozzie Albies will be taking the leadoff spot duties. Duvall is back in the lineup to get some at bats, although it is against a RHP starter again, which is most likely not going to be the case for him if everything works out with Kelenic in the regular season. Forrest Wall also gets the start in RF to continue his hot spring.

The Twins are bringing four projected starters in Carlos Santana, Alex Kirilloff, Byron Buxton, and Max Kepler.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, March 25, 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: CoolToday Park, North Port, FL

TV: Bally Sports South

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan