Braves release reliever Penn Murfee

The Atlanta Braves announced Monday that they have released reliever Penn Murfee from their roster. Murfee underwent Tommy John surgery last July and is expected to miss at least the first half of the 2024 season.

The Braves originally claimed Murfee off of waivers from the Mets on November 14. They non-tendered him three days later. He re-signed on a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract on November 29.

Murfee turned in an excellent season in 2022 where he posted a 2.99 ERA and a 3.10 FIP in 64 games and 69 1/3 innings. He appeared in 16 games at the major league level in 2023 before the injury where he allowed two earned runs in 14 innings.

Murfee would have been slated to begin the season on the injury list and wouldn’t have been an option until the second half of the season. Atlanta now has 37 players on their 40-man roster.

The Braves brought back veteran reliever Jesse Chavez Monday morning on a minor league deal, but it is unclear whether or not he will figure into the bullpen picture for Opening Day on Thursday.