This Day in Braves History: March 26th

Braves Franchise History

1998 - Free agent second baseman Mark Lemke signs a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox.

MLB History

1936 - Hank Greenberg agrees to a $20,000 contract with the Detroit Tigers.

1937 - On the advice of Ty Cobb, Joe DiMaggio reduces the weight of his bat from 40 ounces to 36 ounces.

1974 - The Boston Red Sox release future Hall of Famers Orlando Cepeda and Luis Aparicio. Aparicio elects to retire but Cepeda signs on with the Kansas City Royals.

1976 - The American League approves the sale of the Toronto expansion franchise to Labatt Brewing Company for a reported $7 million.

1996 - San Francisco voters are in favor of a privately-funded stadium to replace Candlestick Park.

1997 - The Montreal Expos trade Cliff Floyd to the Florida Marlins in exchange for Dustin Hermanson and outfielder Joe Orsulak.

2000 - The Kingdome in Seattle is demolished.

2011 - Mike Hampton announces his retirement.

2015 - Brady Aiken announces that he has undergone Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire season.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.