Daily Hammer Podcast: Season Preview with Lang Whitaker

Three Days away (hopefully).

The 2024 regular season is mere days away as the Braves have just one more Spring Training game to play. And while the good news Monday was that Jesse Chavez is back with the organization, the great news is that baseball that actually counts will be played this week.

Shawn Coleman welcomes author and sports personality Lang Whitaker to preview the 2024 season. Shawn and Lang look at the pitching improvements, who could be the true x-factor for the season, and how the offense could be even better this year. Plus, with many questions to answer after this season, there could be a bigger sense of urgency to regain the World Series title season.

Please check out the show via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or anywhere you get your podcasts. You can also find us at our Megaphone hosting page for direct links to every episode.