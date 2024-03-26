 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Jesse Chavez Back in Organization, Braves Good Day on Diamond, More

A feel-good story for the Braves on and off the field on Monday.

By Shawn Coleman
MLB: MAR 09 Spring Training - Orioles at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Uncle Jesse is back!

The Braves signed the experienced and well-traveled Jesse Chavez to a minor league deal on Monday. Yes, this is a minor league signing mere days before the major league season starts, so it is not likely Chavez makes an impact to open the season for the Braves in Atlanta. But this exchange is why it is significant and great to have Chavez back:

Chavez obviously wanted to be back, and Braves Country welcomed him back. It is a fun development as the season comes into full focus.

