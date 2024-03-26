Braves News: Jesse Chavez Back in Organization, Braves Good Day on Diamond, More

Uncle Jesse is back!

The Braves signed the experienced and well-traveled Jesse Chavez to a minor league deal on Monday. Yes, this is a minor league signing mere days before the major league season starts, so it is not likely Chavez makes an impact to open the season for the Braves in Atlanta. But this exchange is why it is significant and great to have Chavez back:

"Words can't express how I feel right now. There are so many emotions going on with how I feel about Braves Country."



Jesse Chavez gets emotional when asked about returning to Atlanta and the support he has received from fans⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PyZzAZORE1 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 25, 2024

Chavez obviously wanted to be back, and Braves Country welcomed him back. It is a fun development as the season comes into full focus.

