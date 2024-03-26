Braves News: Jesse Chavez Back in Organization, Braves Good Day on Diamond, More

Uncle Jesse is back!
The Braves signed the experienced and well-traveled Jesse Chavez to a minor league deal on Monday. Yes, this is a minor league signing mere days before the major league season starts, so it is not likely Chavez makes an impact to open the season for the Braves in Atlanta. But this exchange is why it is significant and great to have Chavez back:
"Words can't express how I feel right now. There are so many emotions going on with how I feel about Braves Country."— Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) March 25, 2024
Jesse Chavez gets emotional when asked about returning to Atlanta and the support he has received from fans⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PyZzAZORE1
Chavez obviously wanted to be back, and Braves Country welcomed him back. It is a fun development as the season comes into full focus.
Braves News
- Braves looked good on the field on Monday, with Chris Sale offering excellent production on the mound and plenty of power on display.
- The past Opening Day starters for the Braves is a fun trip down memory lane.
- The Braves released reliever Penn Murfee.
- The AJC looks at five things they could do to win the World Series in 2024.
MLB News
- Shohei Ohtani spoke to the media on Tuesday, given his thoughts on the developments that has occurred with his former interpreter over the past week.
- Dylan Carlson and Jordan Walker collided in the outfield during their game today as Carlson is now looking to get more feedback on his shoulder.
- Mariners starter Brian Woo will start the season on the IL due to shoulder inflammation.
- Paul Seawald will start the season on the IL with an oblique strain.
