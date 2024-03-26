Braves at Twins spring training game thread

Well folks, all good things must eventually come to an end and we’ve reached that point for spring training. With that being said, the end of the Grapefruit League is always cause for celebration since that means that Opening Day is right there within arm’s reach.

The Atlanta Braves quite clearly have Opening Day in their sights, themselves — they’ve basically put out a preview of what the lineup for their opener in Philadelphia is going to look like on Thursday (or Friday, depending on what the local weather has to say about things), so the dress rehearsal for the first game that actually counts is officially going down today.

This will also be Charlie Morton’s last chance to get some game action in before the games actually start to count.

On the other side, the hosts have the same idea as the lineup for the Minnesota Twins largely consists of guys who are likely to be playing on Opening Day and batting in their expected spots once the regular season gets underway.

Spring Training: The Season Finale pic.twitter.com/rQyRdzLm3q — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 26, 2024

You can listen to the game on 680 The Fan and that appears to be the only way to keep up with the game live unless you happen to be at the Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida today.