Braves outright Jackson Stephens to Triple-A, paving the way for Jesse Chavez on Opening Day roster

It turns out the tentative Opening Day roster was, in fact, tentative:

Jackson Stephens has been outrighted to Gwinnett. This was the expected move to create a spot for Jesse Chavez. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 26, 2024

So, welcome back to the big league roster, Jesse Chavez. We hardly missed ye, after all. Chavez returns after posting 0.7 fWAR in his age-39, injury-shortened campaign that saw him generate a ridiculous 35 ERA-, 71 FIP-, and 78 xFIP-. Over his last three seasons, Chavez has averaged right around 1.4 fWAR per 65 innings while wearing a Braves uniform, which is pretty ridiculous. Also, we all love him.

Chavez had a 3.47 xFIP in Spring Training with the White Sox this year, and had a 3.40 xFIP last year, so yeah, Jesse Chavez, (one of) the ageless wonder(s).