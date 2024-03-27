This Day in Braves History: Atlanta releases Denny McLain

Braves Franchise History

1973 - The Atlanta Braves release pitcher Denny McLain. Atlanta had acquired McLain from Oakland in exchange for Orlando Cepeda.

MLB History

1948 - Hank Greenberg is named farm director of the Cleveland Indians.

1961 - Cardinals pitcher Larry Jackson suffers a broken jaw when he is hit by a fragment of Duke Snider’s broken bat. Jackson will miss the next four weeks.

1973 - Twins pitcher Jim Perry becomes the first player to approve being traded under the new “ten and five” rule. Perry approves a trade to the Tigers.

1978 - Athletics owner Charlie Finley cancels a deal that would have moved the team to Denver, Colorado.

1984 - The Houston Astros release J.R. Richard ended his major league career. Richard suffered a stroke during the 1980 season and never fully recovered.

1986 - Major League Baseball’s rules committee votes to allow the designated hitter to be used in all games played in an American League team’s home park. Since 1976, the DH had been used in all games in even years.

1987 - The New York Mets acquire David Cone from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for catcher Ed Hearn and two minor leaguers.

1989 - Sports Illustrated publishes a story about Reds manager Pete Rose’s gambling activities.

1992 - The San Diego Padres acquire Gary Sheffield from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for pitcher Ricky Bones, shortstop Jose Valentin and outfielder Matt Mieske.

1995 - The National Labor Relations Board files an injunction to restore the previous work rules to the game as part of the settlement of the 1994 strike.

2002 - Jose Canseco is given his release by the Montreal Expos after he was told that he would not be an everyday player. Canseco retired 38 home runs shy of 500 for his career.

2012 - A group led by Magic Johnson and executive Stan Kasten are the winners of the bidding process to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers from Frank McCourt.

