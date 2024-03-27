Braves News: Jackson Stephens outrighted, Jesse Chavez makes Opening Day roster, and more

The Atlanta Braves are making their final roster decisions as the season is set to begin on Thursday in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, the club outrighted right-hander Jackson Stephens to Triple-A Gwinnett. The move cleared a roster spot for none other than fan-favorite Jesse Chavez.

That is the Jesse Chavez spot, you’d think. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 26, 2024

The Braves signed 40-year-old Chavez to a minor league deal at the beginning of the week. He spent his Spring Training with the Chicago White Sox, where he logged an 11.57 ERA in 7 games.

Fans should be pretty excited to have Chavez back in the Atlanta threads. As for Stephens, he will likely return to the major leagues at some point this season, assuming a pitching injury comes into effect.

Jarred Kelenic homered in the final Spring Training game, which went down as a 9-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Our organizational depth preview series continues with second base.

The latest episode of the Battery Power Podcast provides one last preview of the 2024 season.

The Daily Hammer Podcast previews the 2024 season with special guest Lang Whitaker.

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed left-hander Jordan Montgomery to a one-year deal worth $25M. The deal includes a player option for a second season.

The Miami Marlins placed right-hander Huascar Brazoban on the restricted list after experiencing a visa issue. He has missed all of Spring Training.

The Oakland Athletics acquired left-hander TJ McFarland from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. He was added to the 40-man roster.

The St. Louis Cardinals placed center fielder Dylan Carlson on the injured list with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder. He suffered the injury after a collision with his teammate.

The Colorado Rockies have formally announced their 7-year, $63.5M contract with Ezequiel Tovar.