Braves, Phillies Opening Day matchup postponed until Friday

Thursday’s Opening Day matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to expected rain. The game will take place on Friday, which was a scheduled off day in case of bad weather.

The forecast was calling for rain Wednesday and most of the day Thursday in Philadelphia so it was unlikely that the game would take place without a lengthy delay. That is something that teams look to avoid on Opening Day when possible given the high expected attendance.

Friday’s game will stick with a 3:05 p.m. ET start time with Spencer Strider getting the start for Atlanta and Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia.