Get to know the Braves’ 2024 Opening Day Roster

The Atlanta Braves finalized their roster for Opening Day Thursday morning when they selected the contract of veteran reliever Jesse Chavez. Below is our annual preview to you up to speed in case you are just coming back to baseball for the start of the regular season.

49 - Aaron Bummer - LHP

Age: 30 Birthplace: Valencia, CA

Acquired: Traded from the White Sox to the Braves on November 16, 2023 in exchange for Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake, Jared Shuster, Michael Soroka and Riley Gowens.

Expected Role: Middle Relief

Projection: Generic to high quality reliever, 0.3 - 0.7 WAR.

Fun Fact: 11th in White Sox franchise history in relief appearances (289)

60 - Jesse Chavez - RHP

Age: 40 Birthplace: San Gabriel, CA

Acquired: Signed a minor league deal on March 25.

Expected Role: Long or middle relief

Projection: Replacement level to generic relief, 0.0 to 0.2 WAR

Fun Fact: Technically on his fifth separate stint with the Braves — 2010, 2021, April-August 2022, August 2022-2023, 2024(?).

54 - Max Fried - LHP

Age: 30 Birthplace: Santa Monica, CA

Acquired: Acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres on December 19, 2014. Will earn a $15 million salary in 2024 as an agreed-upon one year deal to avoid arbitration in his final year of arbitration eligibility.

Expected Role: Top of the rotation starter

Projection: Above-average starter, 2.8 to 3.6 WAR.

Fun Fact: Third (and possibly last ever) pitcher in MLB history to win a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award in the same year (2021).

26 - Raisel Iglesias - RHP

Age: 34 Birthplace: Juventud, Cuba

Acquired: Traded by the Los Angeles Angels to Atlanta on August 2, 2022 in exchange for Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson.

Expected Role: Closer

Projection: Above-average to elite reliever, 0.6 to 1.3 WAR.

Fun Fact: Ejected in a game in 2022 for throwing a tub of sunflower seeds and a bucket of gum onto the field.

77 - Joe Jimenez - RHP

Age: 29 Birthplace: San Juan, PR

Acquired: Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on December 7, 2022. Signed a three-year deal worth $26 million in early November.

Expected Role: Middle Relief

Projection: Average reliever, 0.4 to 0.5 WAR

Fun Fact: Younger brother, A.J. Jimenez, briefly appeared in the majors as a catcher for the Rangers in 2017.

38 - Pierce Johnson - RHP

Age: 33 Birthplace: Denver, CO

Acquired: Traded by the Rockies to Atlanta on July 24, 2023 in exchange for Tanner Gordon and Victor Vodnik. Agreed to a two-year, $14.25 million deal that includes a $7 million club option for 2026 on October 25, 2023.

Expected Role: Middle Relief

Projection: Average reliever, 0.4 to 0.6 WAR

Fun Fact: Father was a high-level marketing executive for the Padres from 1992 to 1998. Johnson signed with the Rockies for the 2023 season, and previously played for the Padres, and has now played for both of his “hometown” teams.

52 - Dylan Lee - LHP

Age: 29 Birthplace: Dinuba, CA

Acquired: Signed a minor league deal with the Braves on April 15, 2021.

Expected Role: Middle Relief

Projection: Below average to average reliever, 0.2 to 0.6 WAR

Fun Fact: Okay, you know we’re going to type it again. First (but not last) player in history to make his first career start in a World Series game. Also holds the record for fewest career appearances before starting a World Series game (two).

40 - Reynaldo López - RHP

Age: 30 Birthplace: San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic

Acquired: Agreed to a three-year, $26 million deal that also includes an $8 million club option for 2027.

Expected Role: Fifth Starter / Bullpen

Projection: Average to above average pitching production as a swingman, 1.1 to 1.4 WAR in 76-125 innings.

Fun Facts: Signed as an older international free agent because he graduated from high school before signing, receiving a bonus of just $17,000 as a result. Twice traded with teammate Lucas Giolito, first after the 2016 season from the Nationals to the White Sox, and then in mid-2023 from Chicago to Anaheim.

68 - Tyler Matzek - LHP

Age: 33 Birthplace: Mission Viejo, CA

Acquired: Signed a two-year deal worth $3.1 million on November 18, 2022. The deal also includes a $5.5 million club option for 2025.

Expected Role: Middle relief

Projection: Replacement-level relief, 0 WAR

Fun Facts: 11th overall pick by the Rockies in the 2009 MLB draft; made his MLB debut against the Braves in 2014. Also recorded his first MLB hit off then-Brave Julio Teheran.

33 - A.J. Minter - LHP

Age: 30 Birthplace: Tyler, TX

Acquired: Drafted by the Braves in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Will earn a $6.22 million salary in 2024 as an agreed-upon one year deal to avoid arbitration in his final year of arbitration eligibility.

Expected Role: High leverage reliever, setup

Projection: Above average to elite reliever, 0.8 to 1.2 WAR

Fun Fact: First-ever player to make a postseason start with zero regular season starts (Game 5 of 2020 NLCS).

50 - Charlie Morton - RHP

Age: 40 Birthplace: Flemington, NJ

Acquired: Signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Braves on November 24, 2020. Later signed a one-year extension for the 2022 season for $20 million, then signed another $20 million, one-year extension for the 2023 season on September 30, 2022. Atlanta picked up the $20 million option for 2024 in November 2023.

Expected Role: Mid-rotation starter

Projection: Average starter, 2.0 WAR

Fun Fact: Played Little League baseball on the same team as former MLB pitcher and current Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.

51 - Chris Sale - LHP

Age: 35 Birthplace: Lakeland, FL

Acquired: Traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Braves on December 30 in exchange for Vaughn Grissom. Agreed to a two-year, $38 million deal on January 4 that also includes an $18 million club option for 2026.

Expected Role: Mid-rotation starter

Projection: Average to above-average starter, 1.8 to 2.9 WAR

Fun Facts: Reached his 2,000th strikeout in the fewest innings pitched to that point (1,626). In 2015, tied a record for most consecutive games with double-digit strikeouts (eight games). Pitched two different immaculate innings in 2019.

99 - Spencer Strider - RHP

Age: 25 Birthplace: Columbus, OH

Acquired: Drafted by the Braves in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Signed a six-year, $75 million extension on October 10, 2022.

Expected Role: Top of rotation starter

Projection: Best pitcher in baseball-ish, 4.6 to 5.0 WAR.

Fun Facts: Holds records for: most strikeouts by a Brave in a game (16), most strikeouts by a Brave in a season (281), fastest to 200 strikeouts in a season (123 1⁄ 3 innings), fastest to 100 strikeouts in a season (61 innings).

16 - Travis d’Arnaud - C

Age: 35 Birthplace: Long Beach, CA

Acquired: Signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Braves on November 24, 2019. Since then, signed another $16 million, two-year extension, with a club option for the 2024 season, on August 20, 2021. d’Arnaud signed a one-year, $8 million extension in July of 2024 that also includes an $8 million club option for 2025.

Expected Role: Backup catcher

Projection: High quality role player, 1.5 to 1.8 WAR in 311 to 341 PAs.

Fun Fact: In 2022, named an All-Star along with co-catcher William Contreras, marking the first time that two catchers from the same team were All-Stars since 1962.

12 - Sean Murphy - C

Age: 29 Birthplace: Peekskill, NY

Acquired: Acquired in a three-team trade involving the Braves, Athletics, and Brewers on December 12, 2022. Signed to a six-year, $73 million extension with a club option for the 2029 season on December 27, 2022.

Expected Role: Primary catcher

Projection: Above-average to elite position player, 3.1 to 4.4 WAR over 405 to 484 PAs.

Fun Fact: Hit the first home run in Las Vegas Ballpark (Triple-A) history.

1 - Ozzie Albies - 2B

Age: 27 Birthplace: Willemstad, Curaçao

Acquired: Signed as an international free agent by the Braves in 2013. Signed a seven-year, $35 million extension with two club options on April 11, 2019.

Expected Role: Starting second baseman

Projection: Above-average position player, 3.3 to 3.9 WAR

Fun Facts: With 25th homer in 2021, helped the Braves become the second team in history with an entire 25+ homer infield. Won both the Silver Slugger and Heart and Hustle award in 2021.

11 - Orlando Arcia - SS

Age: 29 Birthplace: Anaco, Venezuela

Acquired: Acquired via trade with the Brewers on April 6, 2021. Signed a two-year, $3 million extension with a club option for 2024 on November 30, 2021. Signed a three-year, $7.3 million deal in March of 2023 that includes a club option for 2026.

Expected Role: Starting shortstop

Projection: Below-average position player, 1.4 to 1.7 WAR.

Fun Fact: Older brother Oswaldo Arcia appeared in parts of four seasons in the majors from 2013-2016.

15 - Luis Guillorme - INF

Age: 29 Birthplace: Caracas, Venezuela

Acquired: Signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal on January 5.

Expected Role: Bench infielder

Projection: Generic bench player, 0.3 to 0.4 WAR in 161 to 269 PAs.

Fun Facts: Participated in an unofficial (because it occurred in Spring Training) longest plate appearance in MLB history, dueling Jordan Hicks for 22 pitches before drawing a walk. Has played for the Spanish national team in World Baseball Classic qualifiers.

28 - Matt Olson - 1B

Age: 29 Birthplace: Atlanta, GA

Acquired: Acquired via trade with the Athletics on March 14, 2022. Signed an eight-year, $168 million extension with a club option for 2030 on March 15, 2022.

Expected Role: Starting first baseman

Projection: Above-average to elite position player, 3.7 to 4.4 WAR

Fun Fact: In 2020, hit the first Opening Day walkoff grand slam in MLB since 1986.

27 - Austin Riley - 3B

Age: 26 Birthplace: Memphis, TN

Acquired: Selected by the Braves in the supplemental first round, 41st overall, of the 2015 MLB Draft. Signed a ten-year, $212 million extension on August 1, 2022.

Expected Role: Starting third baseman

Projection: Elite position player, 4.0 to 4.7 WAR

Fun Fact: Fastest player in Braves franchise history to reach eight homers (16 games); one of only four players ever to do so. Currently signed to the largest contract in Braves history.

13 - Ronald Acuña Jr. - RF

Age: 26 Birthplace: La Guaira, Venezuela

Acquired: Signed by the Braves as an international free agent in July 2014. Signed an eight-year, $100 million extension with club options for 2027 and 2028 on April 2, 2019.

Expected Role: Starting right fielder

Projection: So absurd it feels weird to type, by-far-best-in-class position player, 7.4 to 7.6 WAR.

Fun Fact: Maybe just read this instead?

14 - Adam Duvall - OF

Age: 35 Birthplace: Louisville, KY

Acquired: Agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal on March 14.

Expected Role: Platoon outfielder

Projection: Replacement level to above-average bench contributor, 0.0 to 1.4 WAR in 269 to 389 PAs.

Fun Facts: Along with Marcell Ozuna, became the first teammates to have three-homer games in consecutive days in 2020. Later that season, had another three-homer game, becoming the first Brave in franchise history with two three-homer games in the same season. First player in MLB history to have a two-run homer, followed by a three-run homer, followed by a grand slam across three homers in the same game.

23 - Michael Harris II - CF

Age: 23 Birthplace: DeKalb County, GA

Acquired: Selected by the Braves in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Signed an eight-year, $72 million extension with club options for the 2031 and 2032 seasons on August 17, 2022.

Expected Role: Starting center fielder

Projection: Above average to elite position player, 3.7 to 4.2 WAR

Fun Fact: Along with Spencer Strider, finished first and second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2022, the first Braves to do so since Freddie Freeman and Craig Kimbrel in 2011.

24 - Jarred Kelenic - LF

Age: 24 Birthplace: Waukesha, WI

Acquired: Traded by the Seattle Mariners to the Braves along with Marco Gonzales and Evan White in exchange for Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar.

Expected Role: Starting left fielder

Projection: Substantially below-average regular, 0.7 to 0.8 WAR.

Fun Facts: Gold medalist at the U-18 Baseball World Cup (2017). Hit a 482-foot homer at Wrigley Field in April 2023, the longest by a Mariner and the longest regular season homer at Wrigley Field in the Statcast era (2015-on).

20 - Marcell Ozuna - DH

Age: 33 Birthplace: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Acquired: Signed a four-year, $64 million contract with a club option for the 2025 season on February 5, 2021

Expected Role: Primary DH

Projection: Below-average regular, 1.2 to 1.7 WAR

Fun Facts: First-ever NL player to hit three homers at Fenway Park (September 1, 2020). Won the first-ever Silver Slugger for the DH in the NL.

73 - Forrest Wall - OF

Age: 28 Birthplace: Winter Park, FL

Acquired: Signed a minor league deal with the Braves on February 1, 2023

Expected Role: Bench outfielder, pinch-runner

Projection: Replacement level to decent role player, 0.0 to 1.4 WAR

Fun Fact: Drafted 35th overall by the Rockies in the 2014 MLB Draft.