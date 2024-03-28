Braves select contract of Jesse Chavez, place Angel Perdomo on injured list

The Atlanta Braves finalized their Opening Day roster with a pair of moves Thursday. The team selected the contract of reliever Jesse Chavez adding him to the 40-man roster. The Braves also placed left-handed reliever Angel Perdomo on the 15-day injured list. Perdomo will miss all of the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Chavez initially signed a minor league deal and went to Spring Training with the Chicago White Sox. He appeared in seven Cactus League games where he allowed 12 hits and nine runs over seven innings of work. He was released last weekend, but wasn’t without a job long signing a minor league deal with Atlanta Monday. The Braves outrighted Jackson Stephens off the 40-man roster to Gwinnett Tuesday which cleared the way for Chavez to join the active roster in time for Opening Day.

Your 2024 Atlanta Braves Opening Day Roster! pic.twitter.com/A1XwB05OOT — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 28, 2024

Starting Pitchers (5): Spencer Strider, Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Chris Sale, Reynaldo López

Bullpen (8): Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, Pierce Johnson, Joe Jimenez, Aaron Bummer, Tyler Matzek, Dylan Lee, Jesse Chavez

Catchers (2): Sean Murphy, Travis d’Arnaud

Infielders (5): Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Luis Guillorme

Outfielders (6): Ronald Acuña Jr, Michael Harris, Jarred Kelenic, Marcell Ozuna, Adam Duvall, Forrest Wall