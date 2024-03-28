This Day in Braves History: March 28th

Braves Franchise History

1934 - Rabbit Maranville suffers a broken leg while sliding in at home on an attempted double steal in an exhibition game against the Yankees. He will miss the upcoming season and will play only 23 games the next season.

1988 - The Yankees waive Phil Niekro four days shy of his 47th birthday.

MLB History

1901 - Phillies owner John Rogers files for an injunction preventing Nap Lajoie, Bill Bernhardt and Chuck Farmer from playing with any other team.

1907 - Boston manager Chick Stahl commits suicide while traveling with the team. He will be replaced by Cy Young.

1976 - A reported blockbuster trade between the Mets and Dodgers involving Don Sutton and Tom Seaver is called off after Mets fans respond negatively to the rumor.

1986 - The Red Sox acquire DH Don Baylor for the Yankees in exchange for Mike Easley.

1990 - A plan to allow starting pitchers to earn a win with only three innings pitched is scrapped. Teams will be allowed to begin the regular season with 27-man rosters due to the abbreviated spring training schedule.

2013 - Miguel Cabrera signs an eight-year extension with the Detroit Tigers.

