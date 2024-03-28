Braves News: Opening Day postponed, Spencer Strider’s era, more

The Braves and Phillies pushed back their Opening Day matchup due to an ugly forecast in Philly, with heavy rain expected. This delays the beginning of the Spencer Strider era for Atlanta’s rotation, as this Opening Day represents the full changing of the guard from Fried to the young flamethrower.

The upside of Opening Day being delayed for the Braves is that we can all enjoy other baseball on Thursday as the league-wide Opening Day, and still get our first meaningful Braves’ fix on Friday. It also does make use of and eliminate the awkward off-day after Opening Day, which makes for a better fan experience in my opinion, even if we do have to wait another day. The downside is that the Braves now play 19 games in the first 20 days of their season, which may pose some early challenges for managing the pitching staff.

Braves News

Atlanta’s Opening Day was pushed back a day in Philly.

Kris answered some mailbag questions covering recent playoff results, sleepers, prospect promotion expectations, a Fried extension, and more.

Stephen talked about the changing of the guard in the rotation symbolized by Spencer Strider getting the Opening Day nod ahead of Max Fried, who may be entering his final season in Atlanta.

The Astros claimed Penn Murfee from the Braves, after he had been released.

MLB News

Dodgers’ catcher Will Smith agreed to a 10 year, $140 million extension that is probably a couple of years longer than it needs to be for tax purposes.

Top prospect Jordan Lawler will miss a few months for the Diamondbacks due to a thumb surgery.

The Red Sox claimed Naoyuki Uwasawa from the division rival Rays.

The Yankees, Rays, and Marlins agreed to a three team trade.

The Orioles’ sale was officially approved by the other owners.