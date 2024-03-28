2024 MLB Opening Day schedule, pitching matchups

Opening Day was pushed back to Friday for the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, but there is a full slate of MLB regular season action scheduled for Thursday. The Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles will get things started at 3:05 p.m. ET and will be followed by 12 more games throughout the evening. Follow along with us and discuss all of Thursday’s action!
Here is a look at the MLB schedule for Thursday, March 28:
3:05 p.m. ET - Angels vs. Orioles
LAA - Patrick Sandoval
BAL - Corbin Burnes
4:10 p.m. ET - Nationals vs. Reds
WAS - Josiah Gray
CIN - Frankie Montas
4:10 p.m. ET - Giants vs. Padres
SFG - Logan Webb
SDP - Yu Darvish
4:10 p.m. ET - Cardinals vs. Dodgers
STL - Miles Mikolas
LAD - Tyler Glasnow
4:10 p.m. ET - Blue Jays vs. Rays
TOR - Jose Berrios
TBR - Zach Eflin
4:10 p.m. ET - Twins vs. Royals
MIN - Pablo Lopez
KCR - Cole Ragans
4:10 p.m. ET - Tigers vs. White Sox
DET - Tarik Skubal
CHW - Garrett Crochet
4:10 p.m. ET - Pirates vs. Marlins
PIT - Mitch Keller
MIA - Jesus Luzardo
4:10 p.m. ET - Yankees vs. Astros
NYY - Nestor Cortes
HOU - Framber Valdez
7:35 p.m. ET - Cubs vs. Rangers
CHC - Justin Steele
TEX - Nathan Eovaldi
10:07 p.m. ET - Guardians vs. Athletics
CLE - Shane Bieber
OAK - Alex Wood
10:10 p.m. ET - Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
COL - Kyle Freeland
ARI - Zac Gallen
10:10 p.m. ET - Red Sox vs. Mariners
BOS - Brayan Bello
SEA - Luis Castillo
