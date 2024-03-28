2024 MLB Opening Day schedule, pitching matchups

Opening Day was pushed back to Friday for the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, but there is a full slate of MLB regular season action scheduled for Thursday. The Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles will get things started at 3:05 p.m. ET and will be followed by 12 more games throughout the evening. Follow along with us and discuss all of Thursday’s action!

Here is a look at the MLB schedule for Thursday, March 28:

3:05 p.m. ET - Angels vs. Orioles

LAA - Patrick Sandoval

BAL - Corbin Burnes

4:10 p.m. ET - Nationals vs. Reds

WAS - Josiah Gray

CIN - Frankie Montas

4:10 p.m. ET - Giants vs. Padres

SFG - Logan Webb

SDP - Yu Darvish

4:10 p.m. ET - Cardinals vs. Dodgers

STL - Miles Mikolas

LAD - Tyler Glasnow

4:10 p.m. ET - Blue Jays vs. Rays

TOR - Jose Berrios

TBR - Zach Eflin

4:10 p.m. ET - Twins vs. Royals

MIN - Pablo Lopez

KCR - Cole Ragans

4:10 p.m. ET - Tigers vs. White Sox

DET - Tarik Skubal

CHW - Garrett Crochet

4:10 p.m. ET - Pirates vs. Marlins

PIT - Mitch Keller

MIA - Jesus Luzardo

4:10 p.m. ET - Yankees vs. Astros

NYY - Nestor Cortes

HOU - Framber Valdez

7:35 p.m. ET - Cubs vs. Rangers

CHC - Justin Steele

TEX - Nathan Eovaldi

10:07 p.m. ET - Guardians vs. Athletics

CLE - Shane Bieber

OAK - Alex Wood

10:10 p.m. ET - Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

COL - Kyle Freeland

ARI - Zac Gallen

10:10 p.m. ET - Red Sox vs. Mariners

BOS - Brayan Bello

SEA - Luis Castillo