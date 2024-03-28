Battery Power TV: Spencer Strider ready to roll, Jesse Chavez returns as Atlanta Braves open 2024

The 2024 season is upon us and the Atlanta Braves get things started where last season ended, opening up with a rematch against the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies.

Spencer Strider gets the ball on Opening Day, which was shifted from Thursday to Friday thanks to expected inclement weather in the Philadelphia area. You’ll hear Strider’s thoughts on getting the season-opening assignment and doing so against the Phillies.

How will the rest of the rotation line up behind Strider on the first road trip of the year? Is Reynaldo Lopez ready to hold down the fifth starter’s job? Those are among the questions the Braves will look to answer as the 2024 campaign begins.

It was also another week and another old friend alert for the Braves. Jesse Chavez was the latest reunion, signing with the club after being cut loose by the Chicago White Sox. The 40-year-old veteran shared his feelings on returning to the Braves for what looks to be the 17th and final season of his well-traveled career. How does the rest of the Braves bullpen stack up with Chavez on board? That and a look at the reserves who will round out the 26-man roster.

Finally, we heard a special story from Ronald Acuña Jr. this week, penned for The Players’ Tribune. The reigning NL MVP shared his family roots in baseball, his passion for the game, the anguish of missing the World Series in 2021, and so much more. We discussed this candid look behind the curtain for one of the biggest stars in baseball.

