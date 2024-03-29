What is your favorite Atlanta Braves Opening Day memory?

Opening Day.

There’s nothing quite like baseball’s Opening Day with the pomp and circumstances and pageantry that comes with the start of the 187-day regular season.

For the Atlanta Braves, and its fans, it’s the beginning of another season where the ultimate goal - a World Series Championship - isn’t some far-fetched dream, but a backdrop to the story that will unfold from now until early Fall.

But that’s a conversation for another time.

Today, let’s talk about Opening Day.

As you may have read in this recent article, the Braves have only opened their season 24 times since moving to Atlanta - that’s a paltry 41-percent of the time - and unfortunately, they open on the road again this season.

I’ve been fortunate enough to attempt a handful of Opening Days in Atlanta over the years - and lucky enough to witness a few truly spectacular moments in those games.

Those are memories I hope I never forget.

But what about you? What are your favorite Opening Day memories?

Here at Battery Power, we want to hear about the moments you cherish the most from Opening Day. Leave us a comment below so we can all reminisce and re-live some of those electric moments that took place on Opening Day.