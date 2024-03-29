Braves vs. Phillies: March 29-31

The Atlanta Braves will travel to Citizens Bank Park Friday where they will begin the 2024 regular season with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The series is a rematch of the last two Division Series matchups which were won by Philadelphia. The series is part of a six-game road trip for the Braves to start the season.
Series Schedule
- Friday, March 29, 3:05 p.m. ET - Spencer Strider vs. Zack Wheeler
- Saturday, March 30, 4:05 p.m. ET - Max Fried vs. Aaron Nola
- Sunday, March 31, 1:35 p.m. ET - Chris Sale vs. Ranger Suarez