 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

Braves vs. Phillies: March 29-31

The Braves and Phillies meet again in Philly to start the 2024 season.

Contributors: Kris Willis, Stephen Tolbert, and Ivan the Great
/ new

The Atlanta Braves will travel to Citizens Bank Park Friday where they will begin the 2024 regular season with a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The series is a rematch of the last two Division Series matchups which were won by Philadelphia. The series is part of a six-game road trip for the Braves to start the season.

Series Schedule

  • Friday, March 29, 3:05 p.m. ET - Spencer Strider vs. Zack Wheeler
  • Saturday, March 30, 4:05 p.m. ET - Max Fried vs. Aaron Nola
  • Sunday, March 31, 1:35 p.m. ET - Chris Sale vs. Ranger Suarez
6 Total Updates Since
Mar 28, 2024, 10:43am EDT

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power