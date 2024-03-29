PTBNL Episode 75: Jesse Chavez completes Braves’ Opening Day roster, Phillies preview and more

Kris and Stephen are back with another episode of the Podcast to be Named Later. In this week’s episode, Jesse Chavez being back with the club and what it means for the bullpen plus the release of the Opening Day roster. The guys also talk about the bench roles as things currently sit, a preview of the Phillies series, and more.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.