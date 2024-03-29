Braves News: Opening Day roster finalized, Braves-Phillies series preview, and more

Instead of playing their originally scheduled Opening Day game on Thursday, the Atlanta Braves made a couple of moves to finalize their Opening Day Roster. The Braves selected the contract of recently-acquired Jesse Chavez and added him to the 40-man. Angel Perdomo, who will miss all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery, was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Your 2024 Atlanta Braves Opening Day Roster! pic.twitter.com/A1XwB05OOT — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 28, 2024

The majority of the roster is pretty well-known around Braves Country, but if you’re new here, here’s a preview of the full roster to get you up to speed.

The Braves finally begin the season today at 3:05 ET, and here's everything you need to know ahead of the series in Philadelphia.

Ronald Acuña Jr. shared some chilling words in a recent Players Tribune article.

The latest episode of Battery Power TV previews Spencer Strider's start, the return of Jesse Chavez, and more.

Chicago Cubs ace Justin Steele suffered a leg injury Thursday and is likely headed to the injured list with a hamstring strain.

Washington Nationals third baseman Nick Senzel broke his thumb during batting practice Thursday and is expected to miss a few weeks.

The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Tyler Mahle on the 60-day injured list while he recovers from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in May. The club is hopeful for his return after the All-Star break.

The New York Yankees placed starting pitcher Geritt Cole on the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury. He will not require surgery.

The Cleveland Guardians made a couple of trades and acquired RHP Peter Strzelecki and RHP Zak Kent.

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave through at least June 1. He still faces allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.