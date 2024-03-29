Braves Organizational Depth Preview: Third Base

The Atlanta Braves are set at third base for the foreseeable future with Austin Riley locked up to a longterm extension, but should they need someone to fill in this article will give a little preview of the available options.

40-Man Roster Outlook

Austin Riley is a pretty sure thing to see his name in the lineup in 140 games a year, considering he has turned into one of the top third basemen in the league today. We’ve seen Riley’s growth from two-way prep product into one of the stars of the best lineup in baseball, and being signed through 2032 - plus a club option for 2033, means he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Riley is actually the only true third baseman on the 40-man as the top two options to fill in for him would be shortstop Orlando Arcia and utility man Luis Guillorme.

In the minor leagues the Braves have a bunch of options as well beyond the prospects. Guys like David Fletcher, Alejo Lopez, Yolbert Sanchez, and Luke Williams are all capable of playing third and have between some and a significant amount of big league experience under their belts. However none of these non-40-man options would be ideal for any extended period of time.

Top Prospects

The top prospect at third for the Braves is slugger David McCabe, who was expected to make his way to Double-A this year after a stint in the Arizona Fall League. Unfortunately McCabe underwent Tommy John surgery and is likely to miss the entire year. This will only exacerbate the questions with his glove, and he is probably at least a year away when he does come back as he has yet to face upper minors pitching and will need to prove he can be an effective hitter against high end velocity. There is potential to dream on, but he also comes with questions. It’s worth noting that he hit 17 homers with a .386 OBP between both levels of A-ball last season, and more than held his own with a .809 OPS in the AFL.

Sabin Ceballos, a 2023 draft choice, is an option here - though there is a chance he could see some time at other spots defensively as well as he has some limitations with his athleticism. The other options include Nacho Alvarez, who is seen more as a shortstop, and John Gil, who has only played in the DSL after signing last January. It wouldn’t be out of the question to see an Ambioris Tavarez or this year’s top international signing, Jose Perdomo, potentially end up at third someday either. However all of these options outside of McCabe and Alvarez are likely at least two years away, if not more.

2023 Draftees

The Braves drafted two third basemen baseman in 2023 and one is already playing elsewhere with Will Verdung playing second base. That leaves just third round selection Sabin Ceballos. Ceballos has the bat and the actions to handle third, but there is some question as to whether he will have enough athleticism for the position. The Oregon product is a player who could get a look at other positions, including catcher, as the Braves try to find the best spot to put his bat following a season where he hit .333/.426/.643 with 18 homers for the Ducks. Verdung, if he moves back to third, is an intriguing late bloomer out of the JUCO ranks who won’t turn 21 until June and has some pop in the bat.