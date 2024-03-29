 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Harris hitting sixth in Braves’ Opening Day lineup

No surprises for the Braves in their Opening Day lineup.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees Photo by Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The 2024 regular season gets underway for the Atlanta Braves Friday afternoon when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Friday’s opener will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Spencer Strider and Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler.

No big surprises for the Braves with their lineup for the opener. Michael Harris slots into the sixth spot in the order after spending most of the 2023 season hitting ninth. Harris is 2-for-8 with four strikeouts in his career against Wheeler. Travis d’Arnaud will be on the bench but is 7-for-18 with a homer in his career against Wheeler. Ronald Acuña Jr. is 11-for-44 against the Phillies’ right-hander, but has four doubles and four homers among those 11 hits.

Strider has had plenty of success against the Phillies, especially in the regular season where he is 8-0 with a 1.90 ERA to go along with 72 strikeouts in 47 innings. Kyle Schwarber is in the leadoff spot for the Phillies Friday and is 4-for-18 with a homer and 10 strikeouts against Strider. Trea Turner is hitting second and is 0-for-14 in his career against Strider. Brandon Marsh will hit eighth and play left field. He has had some success against Strider going 4-for-11 with a double and a home run.

First pitch for Friday’s game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

