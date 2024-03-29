Michael Harris hitting sixth in Braves’ Opening Day lineup

The 2024 regular season gets underway for the Atlanta Braves Friday afternoon when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Friday’s opener will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Spencer Strider and Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler.

No big surprises for the Braves with their lineup for the opener. Michael Harris slots into the sixth spot in the order after spending most of the 2023 season hitting ninth. Harris is 2-for-8 with four strikeouts in his career against Wheeler. Travis d’Arnaud will be on the bench but is 7-for-18 with a homer in his career against Wheeler. Ronald Acuña Jr. is 11-for-44 against the Phillies’ right-hander, but has four doubles and four homers among those 11 hits.

Braves Opening Day Lineup vs. Phillies 3/29



1. Acuña RF

2. Albies 2B

3. Riley 3B

4. Olson 1B

5. Ozuna DH

6. Harris CF

7. Murphy C

8. Arcia SS

9. Kelenic LF



Spencer Strider, RHP — Kris Willis (@Kris_Willis) March 29, 2024

Strider has had plenty of success against the Phillies, especially in the regular season where he is 8-0 with a 1.90 ERA to go along with 72 strikeouts in 47 innings. Kyle Schwarber is in the leadoff spot for the Phillies Friday and is 4-for-18 with a homer and 10 strikeouts against Strider. Trea Turner is hitting second and is 0-for-14 in his career against Strider. Brandon Marsh will hit eighth and play left field. He has had some success against Strider going 4-for-11 with a double and a home run.

Phillies Opening Day lineup. No surprises.



3:05 p.m. ET on NBC10/94WIP.



Schwarber DH

Turner 6

Harper 3

Realmuto 2

Bohm 5

Stott 4

Castellanos 9

Marsh 7

Rojas 8



Wheeler RHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) March 29, 2024

First pitch for Friday’s game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.