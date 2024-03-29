AJ Smith-Shawver leads Stripers Opening Day roster

Minor League Baseball season is here, and the Gwinnett Stripers will be opening their season along with the Braves on Friday. Gwinnett released their official opening day roster on Friday, featuring a number of names likely to make appearances at the big league level this season. Most notable among these is AJ Smith-Shawver, who we rated as the top prospect in the system on our preseason top 30 list.

Position players

There is only one prospect among the Stripers infield, with most of the players being veterans who are acting just as system depth for the Braves. JP Martinez is the only position player member of the Braves 40 man roster that isn’t in the major leagues, and leads the Gwinnett outfield. He will also be joined by Eli White, whose 2023 season ended in disappointment after a shoulder injury while trying to field a ball in center field. Luke Waddell is the only position player prospect on the team, and he figures to get the starting job at shortstop or split it with David Fletcher. Fletcher and Luke Williams are the most likely among the position players to make their way to the major leagues this season, and starting catcher Chadwick Tromp acts as the organization’s third catcher. (pending the results of the Murphy injury)

Pitching